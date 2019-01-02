Gordon Ramsay and wife expecting fifth child

British chef Gordon Ramsay. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 2 — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife of 22 years Tana, are expecting their fifth child.

Ramsay posted the happy news in a New Year’s Day video on his Instagram account writing, “Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s.”

The clip begins with the couple’s four kids wishing viewers a “Happy New Year” before Tana sends her wishes. Then in the background, Ramsay says as he pans downs to her baby bump, “And guess what? Happy New Year because we’ve got another one coming! Oh, my lord!”

Tana, 43, also appears on food shows and is a cookbook author herself.

The couple were devastated when Tana suffered a miscarriage in 2016. At the time, Ramsay had shared the sad news on his Facebook account, writing: “We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.”

The couple’s four children are Megan, 20, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 17, who incidentally hosts her own show called Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.