Gojek goes islandwide in Singapore from today

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — From today, commuters here will be able to take Gojek rides from anywhere in Singapore.

The Indonesian ride-hailing firm said in a statement yesterday that the decision to extend their service to the whole of Singapore was made after a “successful limited service rollout”.

When Gojek launched the beta version of its app here in November, users were only able to hail rides beginning in the eastern and south-central parts of Singapore.

The service covered more than half of the island, including the Central Business District, Jurong East, Changi, Punggol, Ang Mo Kio and Sentosa.

Users were granted access in batches to balance ride demand and service capabilities.

“Our island-wide rollout is part of our continued beta phase, during which DBS/POSB Bank customers continue to enjoy priority access to the app,” added the firm.

“We continue to welcome feedback from driver-partners and riders during this enhanced beta phase, as we work to fine-tune the app and create the best experience for our users.”

On Sunday, Gojek introduced dynamic pricing for its ride-hailing services here, which meant that prices would increase or decrease based on demand. The firm said in an email to users that this would help cut down waiting times for commuters and drivers, and that rides would remain competitively priced.

In an earlier interview with TODAY, Gojek Singapore’s head of operations Chua Min Han said that the firm will be dishing out “competitive prices” to woo customers onto its platform.

He added that this could be done through promotion codes and vouchers.

