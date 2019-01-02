Amid reported anti-Syed Saddiq remarks from within, PPBM man says 'internal matter'

Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif says the debate and discussions linked to whether government contracts should be given to PPBM members is an internal matter that requires party internal attention and action. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― The debate and discussions linked to whether government contracts should be given to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members is an internal matter, a party leader said yesterday.

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif appeared to offer a guarded response on a report of alleged leaked communications involving unnamed PPBM division leaders seeking to have party youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman removed over his stance against the practice of rent-seeking.

When asked if the messages in the report by news portal Malaysiakini were real, Rais told Malay Mail: “These are internal issues that requires careful solution”.

Malay Mail had among other things asked Rais Hussin if it was true that PPBM division leaders were seeking to oust Syed Saddiq for speaking up against PPBM members who want rent-seeking to be implemented, as well as how PPBM would be able to fund its activities.

“It is a party internal matter that requires party internal attention and action,” he replied.

Rais did not elaborate beyond stating: “All these issues are being carefully studied internally. It is a party internal matter involving party members and should be dealt through internal mechanisms.”

At the time of writing, Malay Mail has not been able to independently verify the alleged leaked communication. Malay Mail has yet to receive a response from Syed Saddiq.

In the Malaysiakini report today, an unnamed PPBM division leader was quoted in the leaked discussions as allegedly vowing to mobilise a nationwide rejection of Syed Saddiq.

The same PPBM division leader was quoted as allegedly asserting that Syed Saddiq must atone for his purported sins of embarrassing the party, also demanding that Syed Saddiq apologise to party leaders.

During PPBM's second annual general meeting on Sunday, Syed Saadiq had reprimanded an unnamed Federal Territories PPBM delegate who had criticised a minister for allegedly denying him a government contract.

After Syed Saddiq's speech, PPBM vice president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman had however in his winding-up speech hinted that party leaders should be given access to government work.

Today, PPBM chairman and prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said Abdul Rashid's comments are merely his personal views, adding that the current government under Pakatan Harapan will never return to the previous Barisan Nasional administration's alleged practice of giving out contracts to their friends.

Dr Mahathir said the current government would instead only award contracts via open tender, assuring that those who are capable and qualified will get the project tenders regardless of their political affiliation.