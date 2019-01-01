Singapore DPM in Putrajaya conveying PM Lee's message to Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean at a previous meeting last year in Tokyo. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 1 — Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean was in Putrajaya yesterday to convey a message to Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Teo who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security was in Putrajaya with Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement issued in response to media queries on bilateral meetings between Singapore and Malaysia.

However, the statement did not detail the message conveyed by Prime Minister Lee.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was reported to have said today that airspace was one of the issues that was discussed in the meeting between Dr Mahathir and Teo in Putrajaya held on Monday.

Saifuddin also said the dispute between Malaysia and Singapore over airspace would be discussed during his meeting with his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Jan 8.

Confirming this, Singapore MFA spokesperson said the two Foreign Ministers will meet on Jan 8 in Singapore, adding that “there are also plans for the Transport Ministers to meet soon.”

Saifuddin was reportedly said that his visit to Singapore is a continuation of yesterday’s meeting.

“There are several issues, but the one that must be given immediate attention is Singapore’s plans for the Seletar Airport which will pass through the airspace over Pasir Gudang, Johor.

"We protested and declared the airspace a restricted area, and this will be a problem to Singapore. I am confident the issue will be discussed well to find a win-win solution for both countries,” said Saifuddin.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Dec 25, 2018, informing the aviation community of its establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang with effect from Jan 2, 2019. — Bernama