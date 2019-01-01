Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Austrian teen killed in firework mishap

Published 1 hour ago on 01 January 2019

Fireworks explode over Vienna’s city hill at the ‘Silvesterpfad’ to usher in the New Year on January 1, 2019. An Austrian teen died after attempting to light a fuse of a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve. — AFP pic
Fireworks explode over Vienna’s city hill at the ‘Silvesterpfad’ to usher in the New Year on January 1, 2019. An Austrian teen died after attempting to light a fuse of a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve. — AFP pic

VIENNA, Jan 1 — An Austrian teenager died trying to set off a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve, police said today.

The 17-year-old sustained fatal head injuries while he attempted to light the fuse, which malfunctioned and exploded at a party in Eberschwang in Upper Austria.

Police said they have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device, which may not have been obtained legally.

Across Austria, around a dozen people were wounded in firework-related mishaps, according to officials. — AFP

Related Articles

In World