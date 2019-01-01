Austrian teen killed in firework mishap

VIENNA, Jan 1 — An Austrian teenager died trying to set off a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve, police said today.
The 17-year-old sustained fatal head injuries while he attempted to light the fuse, which malfunctioned and exploded at a party in Eberschwang in Upper Austria.
Police said they have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device, which may not have been obtained legally.
Across Austria, around a dozen people were wounded in firework-related mishaps, according to officials. — AFP