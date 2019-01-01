Singapore proposes to meet with Malaysia on restricted area over Pasir Gudang

According to the statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on December 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 1 — Singapore has proposed to meet with Malaysia to discuss the latter’s establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang effective January 2, 2019.

Singapore Ministry of Transport said the Restricted Area being within a controlled and congested airspace will impact the existing and normal operations of aircraft transiting through the airspace.

“We have raised with Malaysia our concerns over the Restricted Area’s adverse impact on civil aviation,” it said in a statement issued in response to media queries on Malaysia’s establishment of the Restricted Area.

According to the statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on December 25, 2018.

By this NOTAM, Malaysia has informed the aviation community of its establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang with effect from January 2, 2019, it said. — Bernama