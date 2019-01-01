United defender displays Shaw-fire generosity

Shaw reportedly bought 40 Harrods hampers worth more than £250 apiece for Manchester United staff. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Jan 1 — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw entered in the Christmas spirit of giving in grand style by spending £10,000 (RM53,316) on hampers from luxury London store Harrods for Manchester United staff the Daily Mail reported today.

The 23-year-old — whose own fortunes have taken a turn for the better with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer restoring him to the first team since the sacking of Jose Mourinho — bought 40 hampers worth more than £250 apiece.

The hampers included fudge, mince pies, a Christmas pudding, tea, coffee and champagne among other luxury items.

It is not the first time the England international who earns a reported £165,000 a week has displayed such generosity, having ordered hampers from the equally famous Fortnum and Mason store last year.

The former Southampton star also paid a visit to a children’s hospital, alongside fellow defender Chris Smalling, and invited four of his former school teachers to the 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on Sunday. — AFP