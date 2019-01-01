16,511 Johor civil servants to receive RM1,000 tomorrow

Civil servants are advised to check their eligibility of payment for the Special Financial Aid via the Johor State Service Circular Number 2 Year 2018. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — A total of 16,511 state civil servants will receive the special financial aid of RM1,000 tomorrow (January 2).

State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said the payment of the special financial aid was in accordance with the announcement by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Azmi said the announcement on the special aid payment was made during the tabling of the 2019 Johor State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting recently.

“The payment of the special aid was an appreciation for the contribution and dedication given by the civil servants in the state government.

“The assistance is given to all civil servants including those serving in the state’s local authorities and statutory bodies,” he said in a statement, here today.

The civil servants concerned could check the eligibility of payment for the Special Financial Aid via the Johor State Service Circular Number 2 Year 2018. — Bernama