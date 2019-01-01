Port Dickson New Year’s Eve rave organisers slapped with RM2,500 fine

PORT DICKSON, Jan 1 — The Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) issued a RM2,500 compound to the organisers of the New Year Eve celebration, Neon Countdown 2019, which was held in Lukut, near here last night.

Council President, Mohd. Zamri Mohd. Esa said the organiser, whose address was in Subang, was issued the compound for organising the celebration without a valid permit from MPPD.

Earlier, Mohd Zamri said the council had never issued any approval for the organising of such a programme which had received protests from the local residents and non-governmental organisations.

On the other hand, the MPPD only issued a letter of support for the organisers to obtain a permit for the fireworks.

“However, based on public complaints and monitoring carried out, the implementation of the programme was different from the application submitted by the organisers to the MPPD,” he said.

Meanwhile, five people who attended the event were detained by police last night after they were believed to possess and consume drugs.

District Police Chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the suspects comprising a woman and four men were not residents of the district and had instead come to celebrate the new year.

The suspects were detained before the programme at 7pm after they were found to be acting in a suspicious manner.

“Urine tests revealed they were positive of drugs and further investigations were still being carried out,” he said after making the observation programme last night. — Bernama