Johor police end 2018 with a bang, by seizing RM1.5m in fireworks

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (far left) holds a smuggled firework with other senior officers at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi, Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — The Johor police ushered in the new year yesterday with their biggest fireworks seizure for 2018.

A marine police team raided a house in a gated community in Taman Pulai Bayu in Iskandar Puteri at 2pm yesterday and seized smuggled fireworks and firecrackers estimated to be worth RM1.5 million.

They also seized a lorry and van for a total haul of about RM2.08 million.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the marine police team found 600 boxes containing 29 types of fireworks and firecrackers in the house which was used as a storage facility.

Pointing out that it was the biggest seizure of fireworks in Johor last year, he said four male suspects, aged between 18 and 25, were arrested and remanded for two days.

“The suspects are believed to have been hired for between RM1,500 and RM2,000 to move the contraband goods since November last year.

“Based on the large amount seized, police also believe that the syndicate has nationwide distribution links and is not only for the Johor market,” said Mohd Khalil, adding that the fireworks and firecrackers were for the upcoming festive season.

Initial investigations showed that two of the male suspects have previous drug-related offences.

Checks also revealed that some of the fireworks were high-impact pyrotechnics that require an import permit.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years or a RM10,000 fine or both upon conviction.