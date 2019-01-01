PPBM veep’s rent-seeking remarks personal view, says chairman Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes a wefie with students during a Back to School programme in Langkawi January 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The government will not reinstate the Federal Development Department (JPP) to benefit political parties, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today amid backlash against some of his fellow party members.

In a New Straits Times report, Dr Mahathir also downplayed the call made by his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman as a personal view.

“That was his own view and he has the right to voice it. However, it does not mean that the party will follow his views. The current government will never resort to the practise of our predecessor, which gave [contracts of] projects to their friends.

“The Pakatan Harapan government will only award contracts via open tender. Anyone with capabilities and resources can bid for the tender. Qualified bidders regardless of their political affiliation will get the tender for the project,” he reportedly said during a Back to School programme in Langkawi.

He stressed that Putrajaya will not return to the practices adopted by the previous Barisan Nasional government including abusing JPP and awarding government contracts and tenders to politicians and their cronies.

Abdul Rashid in his winding-up speech during the party’s annual general meeting had urged his party leadership to channel government contracts to its division and branch leaders.

The former Election Commission chairman also said it was “stupid” to deny PPBM leaders access to government contracts — leading to a standing ovation from some delegates.

The remark was lambasted by PPBM’s allies themselves, including former Bersih 2.0 chair Maria Chin Abdullah who called for Abdul Rashid to quit from the Election Reform Committee.