Johor cops nab two men on suspicion of gang-raping teen

Johor criminal investigations department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim said two male suspects have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into the gang-rape of a teenage girl in Taman Perling recently. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — Police arrested two men yesterday, after they were accused of gang-raping a 16-year-old girl at a house in Taman Perling here recently.

The two suspects, aged 22 and 23, were nabbed by detectives from the Johor Baru North district police outside their house in Jalan Kosa 7 in Taman Perling at 10.20pm, following a report lodged by the victim on Sunday night.

Johor criminal investigations department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim confirmed the arrests.

“The suspects have been remanded for four days, pending investigations into the case,” he said when met by Malay Mail today.

On Sunday, the teenage victim, who works as a food attendant, lodged a report that she was gang-raped by two male acquaintances after dinner at a rented house in Taman Perling about a week ago.

A source familiar with the case said the incident occurred on the evening of December 23 last year where the victim alleged that one of the male suspects had brought her back to his house after dinner.

“The victim said that she was forced into a bedroom where the first victim undressed her before he [allegedly raped] her.

“After about 30 minutes, his friend that they had earlier met for dinner entered the room and proceeded to [allegedly rape her],” said the source.

Following the ordeal, the source said the victim was sent to her grandmother’s house by one of the suspects.

“The victim lodged a police report at the Tampoi police station after a week.

“The victim had also undergone a medical examination at Sultanah Aminah Hospital where preliminary checks revealed that she suffered tears to her private parts,” said the source.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.