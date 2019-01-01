Deputy minister urges Malaysians to consume more palm oil to shore up prices

Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the ministry would continue to aggressively promote the use of palm oil among the people apart from expanding existing markets and exploring new ones. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Jan 1 — Malaysians have been urged to consume palm oil in many forms in their daily lives as a patriotic move to help shore up the commodity’s flagging price, says Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He said the ministry would continue to aggressively promote the use of palm oil among the people apart from expanding existing markets and exploring new ones.

“We are faced with a huge challenge of pushing up prices of several commodities including palm oil as the commodity industry is one of the largest revenue earner for the country and its current status will affect smallholders’ income.

“Hence, we sincerely need the peoples’ support, irrespective of income levels, in stepping up the use of palm oil which will ensure the commodity’s continued growth and development in terms of demand, supply and price,” he told reporters after officiating a New Year programme at a home for the mentally challenged here today.

Shamsul Iskandar said the government, via his ministry, would continue to engage with stakeholders at all levels including smallholders to jointly implement effective measures to push up the price of the edible oil.

One such example is the use of domestic palm oil to fuel the Biodiesel B10 programme, which kicked off on December 1, aimed at increasing consumption and reducing excessive stocks.

He also said government-linked companies can also assist by focusing on promoting palm oil in the manufacture of their products instead of using other oils as the golden oil is highly nutritional especially its antioxidant properties that can help prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Studies carried out by the Malaysian Palm Oil Promotion Council has revealed that palm oil is not only rich in Vitamin E but also beneficial in reducing cholesterol levels, slowing the progression of heart diseases, boosting brain health, enhancing vitamin A status, reducing oxidative stress and improves skin and hair health.

The deputy minister also disclosed that the Malaysian Palm Oil Board is conducting an in-depth research to determine the percentage of palm oil consumption among the people and the segments and sectors that have yet to utilise palm oil as a raw material for their end product.

“This study will also assist us to formulate more timely and strategic strategies that can be used to promote more wide reaching and increased consumption of the oil in the future,” he said. — Bernama