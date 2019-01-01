‘Spider-Man’ swoops in to ease pupils’ first-day jitters in Pasir Gudang

Newly enrolled Year One pupils of SK Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang pose with the life-sized cartoon characters outside of the school’s entrance today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, Jan 1 — Year One pupils at SK Taman Scientex had an exciting start to their school year with familiar cartoon characters on hand to greet them.

The afternoon session pupils were in high spirits when superhero Spider-Man assisted by local cartoon icons Upin and Ipin, and the furry Marrybrown chipmunk mascot welcomed the pupils and parents at the primary school’s entrance.

Excited parents were also seen greeting and taking selfies with the mascots, causing a minor traffic congestion at the school’s entrance.

SK Taman Scientex Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) president Abdul Nasir Sabran said the school introduced the mascots at the start of the school year in 2015 to make Year One pupils feel comfortable.

“The children are worried, but when they look at the mascots, they forget about their fears and are happy.

“This is the third time that we have organised the programme and it has a positive impact on the children as not many were found crying while the parents were also supportive,” he said when met at the school’s entrance.

Abdul Nasir said the costumes were worn by volunteers from the Pasir Gudang Community College.

“The programme is a collaboration between the school, the PTA, Marrybrown and volunteers of Pasir Gudang Community College involving 70 students,” he said.

Parent Mohd Fais Musa, 43, said this was a novel way to ease the stress related to the children’s first day of school.

“My daughter was surprised that the cartoon characters were on hand to usher her into the school hall today.

“I hope the programme will continue as it really helps our children. As a parent, I am very supportive,” he said when met at the school hall.

A total of 490 Year One pupils enrolled at SK Taman Scientex today. The school has over 2,400 pupils and is divided into two sessions with a teaching force of 140 teachers.

Johor’s schools started today with a total of 55,218 Year One pupils enrolled in this year’s school session involving 685 national primary schools in the state.