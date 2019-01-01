Sabahans must remain united to ensure implementation of MA63, says Shafie

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Toh Puan Norlidah Jasni and Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib pose for pictures following the Sabah governor’s swearing-in ceremony at Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu January 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 — The people in Sabah must stay united despite differences in their political beliefs, religion and ethnicity so that the state government can continue making changes and ensure the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government had discussed with the federal government in a bid to get back its rights and power as contained in the MA63.

“I’m sure that this will take some time as it involves technical and legal issues which require coordination between the federal and state government.

“This includes the demand to increase Sabah oil and gas royalty and efforts to allow more involvement of the state in matters pertaining to education and health, which are now under the federal’s jurisdiction,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony of Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, 65, as Sabah’s 10th governor at the Istana Negeri here today.

This is Tun Juhar’s third term as Sabah governor. He was first appointed to the post to replace Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah on January 1, 2011, and was reappointed for the second term on Jan 1, 2015.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly had recently passed the Sabah State Constitution Bill to remove the two-term limit for the post of Sabah governor.

Entering the year 2019, Mohd Shafie said he anticipated a brighter year for Sabah to make changes that had been long-awaited by the people.

“The state government is committed to making changes and we will continue doing so for the benefit of New Sabah and New Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama