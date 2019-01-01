Elfira Loy rings in 2019 as a newlywed

2019 is kicking off on a sweet note for Elfira and her husband Faris. — Picture from Instagram/elfiraloy

PETALING JAYA, Jan 1 — Actress Elfira Loy ushered in 2019 today by tying the knot with her beau Muhammad Faris Khairol.

A photo uploaded on the Cinta Itu Buta star’s Instagram showed the newlyweds at their marriage solemnisation ceremony earlier this morning.

“Alhamdulillah,” the 24-year-old simply wrote in the caption.

Instagram stories uploaded by wedding guests captured a dreamy atmosphere, showing a lawn decorated with dozens of colourful floral arrangements reflecting a tropical theme.

According to Era FM radio announcer Hani Fadzil, it was a fairytale come true for Faris who got to marry his “dream girl”.

“(Faris) used to say in class last time that his dream girl was (Elfira). That was five years ago. And today he got to marry his dream girl,” Hani wrote on Instagram.

The Malay entertainment industry was abuzz with anticipation for Elfira’s wedding after designer duo Rizman Ruzaini uploaded a teaser photo on Instagram last week featuring the veiled profile of a bride that resembled the popular actress.

Photos of the dress uploaded by the designers today show close-up details of the garment, including a pleated collar and opulent jewel embellishments across the chest and shoulder.

Rizman Ruzaini were also the creative minds behind Elfira’s outfit during her engagement ceremony last year. — Picture from Instagram/rizmanruzaini

2018 was a tumultuous year for Elfira whose life was put under the microscope when her engagement to singer Sufian Suhaimi was abruptly called off just days before their wedding last March.

She later announced her engagement to Faris — a 24-year-old general manager at a leading telecommunications company in Kuala Lumpur — in September.

According to Harian Metro, Sufian had nothing but well wishes for the happy couple.

“All the best to Elfira and her partner. There’s nothing more I want to say because we’ve both been living our own lives for a while now.

“I too am happy and enjoying my own life at the moment,” he told the Malay portal.