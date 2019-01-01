In New Year message, internal critic Anwar advises govt to listen to public

In his New Year statement, the Port Dickson MP also said the government must stay vigilant as there were those who would betray the coalition’s reform agenda. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of the dangers of being complacent and to continue heeding calls from the public.

In his New Year statement, the Port Dickson MP also said the government must stay vigilant as there were those who would betray the coalition’s reform agenda.

“If we truly take time to listen, we will find that there are many worries at the grassroots level. I conducted a survey involving 3,000 students recently during a dialogue session and found out that among their greatest worries is low wages and unemployment.

“These are the same worries faced by the fishermen, rubber tappers and labourers who work hard for a spoonful of rice,” he said in a statement.

He said this was the reason he defended subsidies to be given out during the Budget 2019 debate.

Anwar also said he has been reading up on policies related to technology and digitisation to help his constituents and the country, adding that Malaysia will not be competitive if its citizens fail to adapt and change to acquire new skills.

“I am looking into global policies on the digital world to help the people in Port Dickson, including policies that can be implemented to ensure Malaysia remains relevant in the global economy and help us face climate change and an ageing society.

“The Pakatan Harapan government must focus on facing these problems together. I will continue to become the voice of the public despite the risk of being criticised,” he said.