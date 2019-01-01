Dzulkefly sure Dr M will honour deal with Anwar

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad is confident that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when the time comes. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad expressed confidence today that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will fulfil the agreement to yield the prime minister’s post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Commenting on a call made during the PPBM annual assembly for Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term, the Amanah leader dismissed concerns that this would cause the former to disavow the arrangement.

“As one whose witnessed this agreement between Tun and Anwar I can safely say Tun will honour his agreement. There is no issue at all,” he said during a press conference in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, this morning.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly affirmed his intention to honour the arrangement while Anwar has similarly stated his trust in the former to make way when the time comes.

While it was generally presented to the public that Dr Mahathir will stay in the post for about two years, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah revealed today that there was no formal agreement on when the transition must take place.



