Foreign minister: Malaysia, Singapore to discuss airspace dispute on Jan 8

KUANTAN, Jan 1 ― The dispute between Malaysia and Singapore over airspace will be discussed on January 8, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the issue would be discussed during his meeting with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He added airspace was also one of the issues that was discussed in the meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean in Putrajaya, yesterday.

“My visit to Singapore is a continuation of the meeting yesterday. There are several issues, but the one that must be given immediate attention is Singapore’s plans for the Seletar Airport which will pass through the airspace over Pasir Gudang, Johor.

“We protested and declared the airspace a restricted area, and this will be a problem to Singapore. I am confident the issue will be discussed well to find a win-win solution for both countries,” he said.

Saifuddin who is Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament was speaking to reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Astana here today. Also present was Pahang Education Director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus.

On December 12, Transport Minister said the flight path for Seletar Airport would have a huge impact on development in Pasir Gudang because of the height restrictions on development there.

He said the Pasir Guang Port would also be at high risk and there would be restrictions on the landing system. ― Bernama