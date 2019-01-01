No agreement on Dr M as PM for only two years, says Pakatan sec-gen

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s term as an interim prime minister has never been discussed at the presidential council’s meeting. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUANTAN, Jan 1 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s term as an interim prime minister has never been discussed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council’s meeting, said its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today.

Saifuddin, who is also Foreign Minister, said PH only made the decision that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be appointed to the post after Dr Mahathir.

“PH only made the decision and agreed that after Tun M (Dr Mahathir), Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the next prime minister, we didn’t discuss the rest as they understand each other.

“They both (Dr Mahathir and Anwar) should be able to determine the best time for transfer of power and so on,” he said when asked whether there was a concrete agreement for Tun Dr Mahathir as an interim prime minister for only two years.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, was met by reporters after attending a motivational workshop on Form Six students at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Astana, here.

The issue of transfer of power was brought up by several delegates at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) annual general assembly over the weekend, who suggested that Dr Mahathir be allowed one full term.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, Saifuddin said the decision on which party to contest would be made at a PH presidential council meeting on Friday.

He said that PH would normally allow the same party to contest and for the Cameron Highlands by-election, the seat it was previously contested by DAP.

At the same time, Saifuddin said, there was no request from other component parties to contest for the seat.

The Cameron Highlands by-election was called after the Election Court declared that the results in the Cameron highlands parliamentary constituency was null and void after ruling that corrupt practices were committed to garner votes.

Nomination for the Cameron Highlands by-election is on January 12 while polling day will be on January 26. ― Bernama