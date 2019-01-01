DAP to name Cameron Highlands pick within days

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters after launching a lift upgrading project at the Customs Department quarters in Gelugor January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 ― The DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) will select its candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election in the next few days, said secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He said the committee will also meet soon to go through the candidates for the by-election scheduled for January 26.

“We will make an announcement after the CEC decide on the candidature over the next few days,” he told reporters after launching a lift upgrading project at the Customs Department quarters here.

He added that they will announce the decision before January 12, the nomination day for the poll.

Lim, who is the finance minister, admitted that the by-election will be challenging for DAP as the party has never won the seat.

“This seat was always under MIC and it was under them for a long time so it will be a tough fight for us but we will try to win this seat,” he said.

However, he said it was time for constituents in Cameron Highlands to enjoy sustainable development and economic development

“We want sustainable development for Cameron Highlands, especially to protect the greenery, so we hope to win the seat.,” he said.

The by-election was triggered after the Election Court annulled the victory of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Datuk C. Sivarraajh, from the general election after concluding that there was vote buying.

In the May 9 poll, Sivarraajh had fended off four challengers including DAP's M. Manogaran to win with a majority of 597 votes.

Sivarraajh is disqualified from contesting as he has been barred from running for public office for a period of five years due to the court ruling.

Manogaran is being tipped to renew his bid for the seat and visited the constituency over the weekend with DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang and Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong.