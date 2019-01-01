Eye candy for your desk top: 'Bomba' boys and girls back in 2019 calendar

Your favourite desk calendar is back, better than ever. — Pictures courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 1 — The country's "hottest" desk top calendar is back this 2019, courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department.

There are fewer firemen with sleeve-ripping arms and figure-hugging compression shirts compared to previous years, but the much-anticipated 2019 edition still features a lot of action sequences with the men and women firefighters in the thick of things.

The January poster features two firefighters extinguishing flames while the February and September sheets display three women firefighters each performing different duties.

The March, June and back-cover portray the firefighters in the eye-catching poses that made the “'Bomba” calendars a highly sought-after affair with the public for the past five years.

Another year, another perfect calendar.

The best was saved for last. Flip forward and you can feast your eyes on the muscular fireman wielding an axe across his chest and shoulder.

Fire and Rescue Department corporate management division Senior Superintendent II Norizan Saad told Malay Mail that the theme behind this year’s calendar was fpcused on showing the firefighters being“efficient and friendly” rather than just looking “hot.”

“Our theme for this year is efficient and friendly. It took us close to two months to select the candidates and design it.

“The plan was headed by the director of the cooperate management division and the final check was done by JBPM Director-General Datuk Muhamad Hamdan Wahid,” he told Malay Mail.

The 14-sheet calendar portrays them as what they are truly meant to be — fearless fighters.

This year's edition displays less muscles and more unity.

From January to December, each month shows how important the department is to Malaysians, from putting our forest fire to saving victims on land and in the sea.

“The photo shoots were done at various locations throughout the Klang valley.

“We’ve also featured more women firefighters too because at JBPM everyone gets treated equally,” Norizan said, using the Malay abbreviation for the department.

Norizan said the calendar is not for sale but will be distributed through the department’s state headquarters.

The “Abang Bomba” calendar craze first hit Malaysians in 2014 when the Fire Department calendar which featured uniformed muscular male officers going about their daily routines were posted on social media.

The calendar for that year was such a hit that Malaysians started messaging the department through social media asking how they could buy it.