V Shem-Wee Kiong quit national badminton squad

Doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong have quit the national team. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) started 2019 on the wrong foot today with men’s doubles pairing of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong announcing their departure from the national team.

According to the Star Online portal, the duo who brought home the Olympic silver medal in 2016 confirmed that they were turning professional.

The BAM released a statement today saying that the resignations will be effective January 5.

“BAM would like to place on record sincere appreciation and gratitude to the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists for sharing the values, principles and philosophy of the Association during their 17-year tenure with the national team.

“BAM wish the former world No. 1 pair well as they embark on the next phase of their storied career,” the association said in a statement.

The duo’s fate in the national team had already been under scrutiny as a result of below-expectation showings in the Commonwealth Games last April and the Thomas Cup in May.

They had also underperformed at the World Championships in China as well as the Indonesian Asian Games.

Today, Malaysia’s new top ranked singles shuttler Liew Daren also celebrated his new ranking by pointing out that he achieved this as an independent without the support of BAM.

Liew took the top spot nationally after Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who is recuperating from nasal cancer, slid down the ladder.