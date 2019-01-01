At risk of eviction, animal welfare group seeks Perak MB’s help

ISPCA president Ricky Soong said the society is reaching out to the Perak mentri besar for help in order to continue its operation. — Malay Mail pic

IPOH, Jan 1 ― The Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (ISPCA) is reaching out to the Perak mentri besar for help in order to continue its operation.

ISPCA president Ricky Soong said the society, located at Jalan Gopeng here, had defaulted on paying the annual premium for its temporary occupation licence (TOL) after the Batu Gajah Land Office raised the amount almost fourfold from RM1,500 to RM5,570.

“We are a non-governmental organisation that do not have a lot of cash in hand. Any cash we have are used for our monthly expenditure that include two workers to look after the dogs in the kennel, kibbles and medical care for the sickly and old dogs,” he told Malay Mail today.

Soong said he was advised by an officer at the district land office to appeal to the state government for a lower premium.

“Even if it is lowered, the most by 50 per cent, we still need to pay RM2,750 and for NGO like us, it is still a huge sum,” he added.

Soong was thankful that several donors had stepped forward after hearing that the ISPC risked being evicted for non-payment of premium.

“So far we managed to collect less than RM2,000,” he said.

But he was fearful that the donation would not be sufficient or timely, saying that right now, anyone can apply for the land that ISPCA sits on as it has defaulted on its premium payment.

He pleaded with the state government to reconsider its decision to increase the TOL premium for NGOs.

He was also upset at some remarks posted on social media critical of the ISPCA.

“Some said if we cannot run the society, we should give up and let others run the show. I am willing to give up my position but whoever that takes over the post must ensure they take the dogs in the kennel too,” he added.

Soong said ISPCA had stopped taking in anymore animals but currently has 50 dogs in its shelter.

He hoped to empty its kennels within two years.

“Dogs that are still fit will be given up for adoption while the sickly will be allowed to spend their twilight years in the premises before they pass on,” he said.