Tied-up half-naked body of Indonesian woman found in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― The half-naked body of an Indonesian woman was found with her hands tied-up at her home in Jalan Reko, Kajang near here yesterday.

Kajang District Deputy Police Chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said police were informed of the body of the woman, in her 30s, by her employers at 6.24pm yesterday after checking the premises.

“Her passport was not found at the location while her mouth had been stuffed with cloth.

“The victim who was working as a salesgirl in a furniture shop did not go to work for three days and the last time she was seen was on Thursday (December 27) night,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body has been sent to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said members of the public with information on the case can contact Investigating Officer ASP Ismail Ahmad at telephone number 019-2306107. ― Bernama