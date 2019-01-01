Singapore confirms eliminating bike toll at Second Link

Singapore’s Transport Ministry said it noted that Malaysia has stopped collecting the toll beginning today and confirmed that it will reciprocate within the month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Singapore’s Transport Ministry said it will follow Malaysia in abolishing tolls on motorcycles on the Second Link between the two countries.

In a statement published on its website today, the Singapore ministry said it noted that Malaysia has stopped collecting the toll beginning today and confirmed that it will reciprocate within the month.

Malaysia had been collecting RM1.10 per motorcycle up until today while Singapore levied a S$0.40 (RM1.21) charge on its end.

“We note Malaysia’s removal of motorcycle toll charges at the Second Link. Singapore’s long-standing policy is to match Malaysia’s toll rates.

“Singapore will match the removal of motorcycle tolls at the Second Link from 21 January 2019,” said a spokesman of the ministry.

Malaysia abolished tolls on motorcycles at the Second Link and the two Penang Bridges today, pursuant to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s announcement when tabling Budget 2019.

In a statement on December 27, Lim explained that the move will cost the government approximately RM20 million and announced a moratorium on toll rate increases at all highways in the peninsula.