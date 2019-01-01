Cabinet to examine PPBM VP’s demand for government jobs

An unnamed minister asserted that Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, a former Election Commission chairman and the current head of the Electoral Reforms Committee, was ‘terrible’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The federal Cabinet will scrutinise PPBM vice president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman’s call for the government to provide contracts to his party’s division leaders, according to two unnamed ministers.

In a report by the Malaysiakini news portal, the two confirmed that the controversial demand will be among topics discussed when the Cabinet convenes for the first time in 2019.

One of the ministers also asserted that Abdul Rashid, a former Election Commission chairman and the current head of the Electoral Reforms Committee, was “terrible”.

“I have had at least two discussions with him on electoral delimitation exercise and reforms. These were before the 14th general election.

“He knows very little. I was not impressed at all,” the minister was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, Abdul Rashid made his controversial demand shortly after PPBM Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman denounced a delegate who criticised another minister behind closed doors for allegedly denying him a government contract.

The juxtaposition suggested that PPBM is in two minds about whether to hold firm to the tenets of accountability and transparency or to embrace the patronage politics that was the calling card of rival Umno.

While Syed Saddiq’s criticism of political patronage received applause from party delegates at PPBM’s annual assembly over the weekend, Abdul Rashid’s rejoinder was given a standing ovation by attendees.

Among others, the PPBM vice president said it was “stupid” to deny PPBM division leaders access to government contracts and asserted that his party must win elections “by hook or by crook”.