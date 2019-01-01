Sahabat Alam Malaysia asks how Taiping made sustainable destination list

File picture shows visitors at the Taiping Lake Gardens. It was reported recently that Taiping has been listed in the 2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100 by the Green Destination Foundation. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 1 ― The Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) conservation group has questioned Taiping’s listing among 2018’s Top 100 Sustainable Destinations.

SAM president SM Mohamed Idris urged the Green Destination Foundation, an international non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism, to publish the criteria it used to assess and recognise Taiping as a sustainable tourist spot.

“A survey by SAM in Taiping recently found the implementation of several non-environmentally friendly and sustainable projects especially developments at slope,” he said in a statement.

Mohamed Idris said the areas visited by SAM were the hilly areas of Jalan Kamunting Lama, Jalan Bukit Mas, the area near water reservoir of Perak Water Board, Kamunting and hilly areas near Taman Kuningsari in Air Kuning.

“Are these development activities fulfil the guidelines set in town planning and other guidelines such as quarrying?” he said.

Mohamed Idris said housing development must take into consideration factors such as suitability of site, topography and natural environment maintenance so that it would not bring negative effects to the environment and local community welfare.

“Did the foundation visit Taiping and its surrounding areas before awarding the status to the municipality?” asked Mohamed Idris.

He also questioned if Green Destination Foundation is recognised standard and accredited organisation that was qualified to make the assessment.

“SAM hopes all local councils, in general, are more sensitive to all development applications and land use planning so that it would not give rise to negative effects to the environment and local community welfare,” he added.

It was reported recently that Taiping has been listed in the 2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100 by the Green Destination Foundation, an international non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism.

Taiping Municipal Council president Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff said the council was informed of its latest accolade in an email from the foundation’s Sustainable Top 100 Green Destinations Team Leader on December 21.