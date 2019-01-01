No more bridge tolls for motorcyclists in Penang

PLUS contractors closing the motorcycle toll lanes on the Penang Bridge, January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 1 ― Effective January 1, motorcyclists in Penang can enjoy a toll-free ride on both the Penang Bridge and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge.

The abolition of the tolls for motorcyclists on Penang’s first and second bridges effective January 1, 2019, was announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling the Budget 2019 at the Dewan Rakyat on November 2.

A private sector worker Mohd Yazid Yusof, 28, said the abolition of the tolls would definitely reduce the financial burden of motorcyclists who travelled back and forth between the island and the mainland.

“I live in Sungai Dua (George Town), but work in Perai in the mainland. So I have been travelling back and forth between the island and the mainland for four years. Of course, the toll abolition is a great news for all Penangites,” he told Bernama at the Penang Bridge last night.

Another motorcyclist, Makhtar Dahlan, 52, described the toll abolition as a great new year’s gift.

“It is indeed a great new year’s gift for all people in Penang, motorcyclists in particular, who have to use the bridges to go to work on daily basis,” he said.

Earlier, Malaysia Highway Authority Toll Monitoring Department director Idrus Mat Tais flagged off the motorcyclists to mark the toll abolition, which is expected to benefit almost 20,000 motorcyclists using the Penang Bridge and another 2,000 using the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge daily. ― Bernama