10 of the most creative ads on the internet today

PETALING JAYA, Jan 1 ― Whether it’s during the festive season, not-to-be-missed sales or anytime in between, the internet is never lacking when it comes to creative advertisements from the brands we know and love.

Some of these ads proceeded to go viral and became etched into public consciousness.

Here's a look at 10 of the most creative ads that took the internet by storm in recent years and get those creative juices flowing.

Not rendang ― KFC Malaysia

Well played, KFC Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/KFC Malaysia

The internet blew up when Masterchef UK judge Gregg Wallace criticised Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin for failing to make her rendang dish “crispy.”

KFC immediately cooked up a witty ad that referenced the debacle while reminding hungry Malaysians where they can go if they wanted something with a delicious, crunchy bite.

Straws suck ― Greenpeace

Save the turtles and opt to use less single-use plastic in your daily life. — Picture via Facebook/Greenpeace International

This image is guaranteed to make you think twice before reaching for a plastic straw the next time you’re out for a meal.

Greenpeace’s campaign to spread awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic to ocean life is timely as more businesses make efforts to use fewer plastic straws in favour of environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Ultra fine ― Papermate

Every surface is fair game for Papermate’s ultra fine pen nibs. — Picture via Facebook/Paper Mate Vietnam

This striking visual emphasises the ultra fine nibs that Papermate users can expect from their pens.

When you’ve got a pen that writes this fine, even your fingernail can be a surface to work out complex mathematical equations on.

Let’s build ― Lego

Designed for all the curious and inquisitive young minds out there, this ad shows a young child and his father exploring creative possibilities with Lego bricks.

The video highlights the toy’s potential to help children hone their creativity and innovative skills by building new and exciting structures in each play session.

Recalculating ― Jeep Europe

When life throws you a curveball, this ad shows you that the Jeep Compass is ready to adapt no matter where you’re headed.

The product targets those who dare to be different and aren’t afraid to “recalculate” their lifestyles.

Dessert or coffee? ― McDonald’s Malaysia

McDonald’s Malaysia debuted their new coffee-flavoured sundae cone with this cute ad on Instagram.

It depicts a regular sundae cone drinking a cuppa and transforming into a delicious dessert that will give ice-cream lovers a hit of caffeine while satisfying their sweet tooth at the same time.

It’s time to HuatAR ― Maxis

This cheeky Chinese New Year clip from Maxis tells the story of Ah Huat, an overworked lion dancer struggling to juggle all his work responsibilities during the festive season.

The ad promotes Maxis’ new augmented reality app that people can download so that Ah Huat can catch a well-deserved break.

Animals are not Christmas gifts ― PETA

This emotional video from PETA creates awareness about the higher tendency for pets to be abandoned by owners during the holiday season.

The campaign aims to embed a sense of responsibility in gift-givers, encouraging them to think twice before choosing a furry friend as a present idea.

Rumah Epik Fantastik ― Tenaga Nasional Berhad

This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri ad from Tenaga Nasional Berhad showcases some of the downfalls of the balik kampung season including a lack of privacy and cousins wreaking havoc as they run about the house.

The YouTube Malaysia Ad Awards crowned the video — which has garnered more than seven million views on the streaming platform — “Ad of the Year” earlier in December.

Flavour like no other ― Starbucks

Starbucks created the Flavour Like No Other campaign to promote their line of Frappuccino Bottles, a ready-to-drink version of their popular in-store menu item.

The video features several scenes highlighting the silhouette of the product, making the bottle instantly recognisable for thirsty coffee lovers looking for a quick yet indulgent caffeine break.

