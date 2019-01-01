‘Bird Box’: Netflix stokes peer power with 45 million viewership figure

Director Susanne Bier and cast member Sandra Bullock arrive for the European premiere of the movie ‘Bird Box’ at Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin November 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — Though generally very discreet about audience figures, Netflix is breaking its silence for late December 2018 release Bird Box, the post-apocalyptic thriller about a situation in which it’s not safe to see.

Based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman and adapted by screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Oscar-winning alien contact movie Arrival), Netflix had Susanne Bier of award-winning film In a Better World and TV hit The Night Manager as the feature’s director.

Its cast is populated by accomplished actors, from Sandra Bullock (Gravity) and Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) to Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) and more.

The film also found itself a surprise hit among social media users who juxtaposed contrasting images and text from Bird Box and elsewhere to create humorous, widely shared riffs and jokes.

Netflix wrote in a December 28 post to its own social media that “45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!”

Earlier in the month, Netflix US had revealed its list of shows that had the highest view time per session: On My Block, Making a Murderer: Part 2 and 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 led the list, followed by Last Chance U: INDY, Bodyguard, Fastest Car, The Haunting of Hill House, Anne with an E: Season 2, Insatiable and Orange is the New Black: Season 6. — AFP-Relaxnews