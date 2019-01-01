Everton's Holgate seals West Brom loan switch

Everton’s Mason Holgate (right) during a press conference in Liverpool September 27, 2017. Holgate joins West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 1 ― Everton defender Mason Holgate will join Championship (second tier) side West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season when the transfer window reopens today, the Premier League side announced yesterday.

The versatile 22-year-old can play as a centre back or a right back but has managed only five league appearances this season, with Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma ahead of him in the pecking order at 10th-placed Everton.

Holgate, who has 48 senior appearances for Everton since he signed from Barnsley in 2015, is unavailable for West Brom's league clash at Blackburn Rovers today but could make his debut in their FA Cup game against Wigan Athletic on January 5. ― Reuters