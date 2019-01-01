English FA fines Arsenal's Emery for kicking bottle at Brighton fan

Arsenal manager Unai Emery apologises to Brighton fans after he kicked a bottle into the crowd during their Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton December 26, 2018. — Action Images picvia Reuters

LONDON, Jan 1 ― Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 (RM42,106) yesterday but avoided a touchline ban for kicking a plastic bottle at a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter, the English Football Association (FA) said.

The Spanish coach immediately apologised to the supporter following the incident during the closing moments of Arsenal's 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium last Wednesday.

Emery admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

“I kicked it for me and it went near the supporters. I said my apologies ... I kicked it because it's near me and not because of this intention,” Emery had said following the incident.

Arsenal, who are fifth in the table following a 5-1 defeat by leaders Liverpool on Saturday, host Fulham today. ― Reuters