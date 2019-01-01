Man held at Amsterdam airport after bomb threat; departure hall reopens

No explosives were found at the airport, the police said, adding that the arrested person held for questioning is a 51-year-old Canadian man. ― AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Jan 1 — A departure hall at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was briefly cleared yesterday after a man claimed to have a bomb, national police said in a statement.

No explosives were found at the airport, the police said, adding that the arrested person held for questioning is a 51-year-old Canadian man. The statement did not further identify the suspect.

Police said the man had been arrested and departure hall 3 had been cleared as a “precautionary measure”.

The airport said departure hall 3 was open again for operation. — Reuters