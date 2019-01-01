Can Azmin challenge Anwar for PKR presidency? Why not, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) attends the ‘Street Dakwah’ event near KLCC organised by Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM) December 31, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

UALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― Former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said that anyone can challenge her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for the party's president post.

Speaking to reporters after attending an event here last night, the Pandan MP said that such challenges are common in any political parties.

“Anybody can challenge, because I remember even in Umno last time....someone challenged Datuk Onn. It happens in any political party,” the deputy prime minister said, referring to the late Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar.

Dr Wan Azizah was asked to respond to a column published in The Star yesterday, which among others, claimed that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali had allegedly stated that he will challenged Anwar for the president post.

“A source close to Azmin said that he had allegedly told Anwar, ‘I will go against you in many years to come.’ Anwar had apparently shot back saying that, ‘I will take you on’,” The Star columnist Joceline Tan wrote, citing unnamed party sources.

The column cited party insiders claiming that the relationship between Anwar and Azmin had soured, and “may have reached a point of no return.”

On December 29, Anwar appeared to have taken a veiled dig at Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister, on Twitter.

“If only some people focused more on growing the economy, and less on politicking,” Anwar tweeted.

His sharp rebuke came after Azmin called on his boss to review all appointments for key positions in the party.

Azmin's comments came on the heels of the appointment of his defeated party rival Rafizi Ramli, as vice-president.

In a statement without naming any specific individuals, Azmin said a few individuals that have been named were also directly involved in the election process that was not transparent and resulted in a division within the party, adding that the appointments made after a fierce contest in the party polls, should take into account the views of the party grassroots.

Besides Rafizi, Anwar also named Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as vice-presidents on December 28.

This is on top of PKR’s current three elected vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin, Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Chua Tian Chang, as Nurul Izzah Anwar who was also voted in had relinquished her vice-president post.

Anwar reappointed Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as the party’s secretary-general, and named Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar as deputy secretary-general and Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung as treasurer-general.

The other appointments included Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (supervising secretary), Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman (strategic director), and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil (communication director).