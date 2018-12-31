At tiny gathering on New Year's Eve, PAS Youth recaps unmet PH pledges

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — PAS Youth members held a small gathering here tonight declaring “solidarity” with the nation’s poor, claiming to champion their cause against the economic policies of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Around 150 young members of the Islamists youth wing braved the rain near SOGO Complex at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to protest PH’s failure to meet key election pledges, namely those meant to help low-income earners.

Speakers took turn to lambast the government amid drizzling rain while protesters held up placards with messages of condemnation, calling PH leaders “liars” or “oppressors” of the very people that put them in power.

“We are here tonight to show solidarity with the farmers, the fishermen, the settlers or even the civil servants,” PAS Youth chief Khalil Abdul Hadi Awang said as he addressed the crowd.

“We are here to remind PH that they failed to meet many of the pledges they made in their manifesto.”

Tonight’s gathering is meant to usher in a new phase of anti-PH campaign by PAS youth all the way to the next general election, which Khalil said will focus on scrutinising the government’ socio-economic policies.

Just seven months into power, public confidence in the PH administration is already seemingly shaky, notably due to its failure to fulfill key election pledges like abolishing tolls, reducing petrol prices and keeping the cost of living low.

“They said they would cancel PTPTN debt, but now they chase all debtors,” Khalil said, referring to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation loan that PH was said to have promised to write off if it took power.

“Then they said they would abolish toll, but the tolls are still here. What about them saying petrol price would be reduced? Is it reduced?” the PAS leader continued.

PH said it could not write off PTPTN’s loans due to fiscal constraints. The fund is still RM40 billion short today.

It is, however, studying the possibility of abolishing tolls.