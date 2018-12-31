From Heavenly King to a 'real man'

Still going strong, Kwok breezes through multiple movie shots and a 100-date concert tour at 53 — Picture courtesy of IFFAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Fatherhood has made Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok “a real man" and invigorated the 53-year-old star of screen and song for more future challenges.

One of the legendary ‘Four Heavenly Kings’ — considered four of the biggest superstars from the early Nineties — the 53-year-old recently ended speculation that he was expecting his second child soon after tying the knot in April 2017 and welcoming his first daughter, Chantelle in September.

“I feel more solid and stable because I feel like I’m finally a real man, blessed with my wife, daughter and my fans.

“I am the happiest I have ever been and I think my life is stable now as I focus on my responsibilities.”

Spurred on by support, Kwok said he felt blessed and challenged to do even more, especially for his daughter despite an illustrious career spanning four decades.

“One day she will see my products, the fruits of my labour, so I need to elevate myself so it will be nothing short of legendary in her eyes.”

While the loved ones in his life spurred him to do more, he said his need to keep pushing the envelope despite having nothing to prove, was simply in his nature.

“I never want to repeat myself, life is too short,” he mused in a recent interview with Malay Mail.

“Fear of the unknown means you're just comfortable with your situation and just scared of taking risks and chances.

“That’s why I keep challenging myself to achieve more with my career. And I will never stop.”

On a 100-date concert tour, the dapper Kwok could pass for way younger than his actual age, not just for his bubbly personality and youthful enthusiasm, but especially with his sense of style.

Kwok sporting his latest look in his platinum blonde hairdo. — Picture courtesy of IFFAM

“I love fashion! I get to parade in my costume during my concerts, and I’m lucky as a singer, I get to show my real character,” he said, adding that his job was an actor did not allow him to express individuality as it required him to remain within the confines of the role.

“I like trends that are more elegant, not over the top and crazy and I need to adjust it to my age, my character, so that it suits me,” he said as he flashed an immacule smile, only eclipsed by his striking platinum blonde hair.

Kwok, who was a talent ambassador for the recent International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), shared his aspirations to keep stepping up his game, but dismissed Hollywood from his sights, as with many Chinese actors who don’t feel the necessity to go west.

“English is not my first language, hence I don’t feel it would be a natural progression for me.

“I can keep making films or albums here, and as the west has noticed, we have the market that even they are eyeing.”

With his role in IFFAM, Kwon said he hoped to serve as an inspiration to fresh regional talents hoping for a break.

“I started when I was young, and of course I now have the awards and accolades.

“All that happened because I was given a chance, therefore I see my involvement with IFFAM as a chance to work with such a great gateway to introduce what we have to offer to the international world of film.”

Meanwhile, Kwok spoke of his ongoing tour, saying he hoped to make a date with Kuala Lumpur.

“I hope I can sort out arrangements with my concert production and come to Malaysia.

“It’s a beautiful country, and of course the food is great, and I’ll never forget how passionate Malaysians were with the Para Para Sakura craze,” he said of the dance craze that accompanied his 2001 musical rom-com with Cecilia Cheung.

One question though that may linger in the minds of many Cantopop fans is whether Kwok along with the rest of the Four Heavenly Kings in Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau and Leon Lai will ever share a stage.

“I don’t mind,” Kwok said after a moment of silence.

“It’s not my call alone. I would do it because so many fans would love to see it happen, but I’m just a singer and dancer and I appreciate any opportunity to perform.”