Rafizi's appointment apt due to contribution to party, says Kedah PKR chief

Rafizi Ramli's appointment has been seen as controversial in some quarters. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

ALOR SETAR, Dec 31 — The appointment of Rafizi Ramli as vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is apt and in line with his contributions to the party all these while.

Kedah PKR’s State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman, Datuk Johari Abdul said the party and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not at all overlook all the sacrifices which were done by Rafizi for the sake of the party.

‘’We cannot deny his contributions including his willingness to spend his money and energy to campaign during the 14th General Election (GE14) despite not being picked as a candidate other than successfully uncovering several issues involving the previous government.

‘’I see the matter should not be used as an issue because there are several other individuals including PKR Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who was appointed after taking into account his contributions to the party,’’ he told reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Kedah MPN here today.

In the meeting, Kedah MPN unanimously agreed with the appointment of State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ahmad Kassim and former state PKR chairman Dr Azman Ismail as advisers while Che Md Dzaher Ahmad was appointed as state MPN deputy chairman. — Bernama