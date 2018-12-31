Three drowned sisters laid to rest in mass grave in Terengganu

Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieve the body of Nurain Sufia Zawawi, who drowned along with her two sisters, off Sura Tengah Beach in Dungun December 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 31 — The three siblings who drowned after being swept away by strong waves at the Sura beach in Dungun, Terengganu, yesterday, were laid to rest in a mass grave at the Muslim cemetary in Kampung Rahmat here this evening.

The remains of Nurain Salsabila, 6, Nurain Sofia, 8, and Nurain Fatma Zawawi, 10, arrived at the village at 6.15 after being claimed by the family from the Dungun Hospital at 2.30 pm.

Approximately 300 people, including family members, relatives and villagers attended the funeral.

Their grandfather, Wahab Mat Adam, 80, said the last time he saw the girls was last Friday when they returned from their family vacation in Hatyai, Thailand.

“They came to my house to give me some nuts that they bought for me from Hatyai,” he said.

“All three of them were very close to me and before they left for (Dungun) Terengganu with their aunt, they hugged and kissed me, but I did not notice anything unusual about them,” said the grandfather of 25.

In the incident at about 6.40pm yesterday, the three girls were swept away by waves while playing on the beach with their cousins and aunt.

Rescuers and villagers found the body of Nurain Sofia at 7.48am today, about five kilometres from the scene, while the body of Nurain Sasabila was found at 9.40am, and Nurain Fatma, at 11.03am. — Bernama