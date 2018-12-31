PPBM economic bureau chief: Bumiputera agenda, catalyst for equitable economic distribution

PPBM economic bureau chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Yassin said the new Bumiputera agenda in the equitable shared prosperity plan will serve as a catalyst for a balanced economic distribution among multiracial entrepreneurs, and not monopolised by any particular race. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Parti Pribumi PPBM Malaysia (PPBM) described the new Bumiputera agenda in the equitable shared prosperity plan will serve as a catalyst for a balanced economic distribution among multiracial entrepreneurs, and not monopolised by any particular race.

Its economic bureau chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Yassin in a statement today said the mechanism of the agenda that was discussed during the just-concluded PPBM annual general assembly over the weekend should also be endorsed, supported and implemented by the government to realise the spirit of New Malaysia.

“The digital technology era has created a (digital) divide between the IT-savvy and IT-illiterate generations, and if it is not addressed wisely, the gap will be bigger and will leave some behind and uninformed of latest development.

Abdul Aziz, who is also PPBM supreme council member, said that the management of Big Data gathering and ownership on Malay-Bumiputera entrepreneurs need to be monitored and regulated thoroughly so that no one would be left out by irresponsible parties.

He also said the emergence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) should be viewed as an opportunity in mobilising capabilities to explore and to better understand various types of careers from a new perspective.

“The economic bureau believes that the Bumiputera agenda can be achieved through more cohesive efforts at every level of PPBM leadership with active involvement of the Armada (youth) and Srikandi (women) wings,” he added.

He said the bureau also agreed that the platform to strengthen the economic position of the Malays and Bumiputeras should be taken seriously so that they would not be left behind to face the competition in business and entrepreneurship especially in the era of digital technology and IR 4.0. — Bernama