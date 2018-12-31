Sultan Nazrin ends duties as acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the opening ceremony of the second meeting of the first session of the 14th state assembly in Ipoh August 6, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today left Istana Negara, after two months exercising the duties of Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the absence of the King, Sultan Muhammad V.

Sultan Nazrin, who is also Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim attended the departure ceremony before leaving the palace grounds about 5 pm.

The ceremony, held at Dewan Seri Maharaja, began with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reading out the letter of thanks before Sultan Nazrin, followed by the presentation of souvenirs by Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamed Ali to the royal couple.

About 500 officials and staff of Istana Negara waved at the royal couple as they left the palace grounds for Istana Hinggap Perak, here.

Entrepreneur Development Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Osman accompanied Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara to Istana Hinggap Perak.

Also present at the departure ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusof; and Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Upon arrival at Istana Hinggap Perak, the personal flag of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong was lowered by eight soldiers led by staff sergeant Mohd Shaiful Abdul Rashid.

It was then folded and handed over to the Comptroller of Istana Negara, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The ceremony at Istana Hinggap Perak ended with the hoisting of the personal flag of the Perak Sultan.

On Nov 2, Sultan Nazrin signed the instrument of declaration to discharge the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the King’s absence. — Bernama