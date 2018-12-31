Dr M prays for greater success for Malaysia in 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad prayed that the new year of 2019 would give greater meaning and encourage all Malaysians to create greater success stories. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad prayed that the new year of 2019 would give greater meaning and encourage all Malaysians to create greater success stories.

He said Malaysians as a whole had gone through a very challenging year of 2018.

“It is hoped that all the resolutions made early this year have been successfully achieved.

“I pray that all our successes and failures will also serve as a lesson to us. May the new year give greater meaning to all of us and encourage us to strive for greater success,” he said in a short video clip posted on his Twitter page.

In a minute-long video clip, Dr Mahathir, and on behalf of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mod Ali, also wished Happy New Year to all Malaysians. — Bernama