Singapore’s economy grew 3.3pc in 2018, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — Singapore’s economy grew 3.3 per cent in 2018 but major global economic uncertainties lie ahead including trade tension between the United States and China and nervous financial markets, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said today.

The government has forecast GDP growth for 2018 to come in at between 3.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent versus a three-year high of 3.6 per cent the previous year.

Lee reiterated the government’s forecast for GDP growth in 2019 to be between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

Some economists said that while the trade-reliant economy’s growth is expected to slow in 2019, it may still expand at a sufficiently robust pace.

“There are major uncertainties in the global economy, with growing trade conflicts, nervous financial markets and signs of slowing growth,” Lee said in a New Year message.

The government is due to release its advance estimates for GDP in the fourth quarter and the whole of 2018 on Wednesday.

