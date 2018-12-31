No BN candidate yet for Cameron Highlands by-election, says Pahang BN chief

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said today that Pahang BN has not decided yet on the coalition’s candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LIPIS, Dec 31 — The Pahang Barisan Nasional (BN) has not decided yet on the coalition’s candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on January 26, its chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said today.

Wan Rosdy, who is the Pahang Mentri Besar, said that traditionally it was a seat allocated to the MIC and that the party’s candidate won the seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

“We held a special meeting yesterday but have yet to decide on the candidate. The important thing is to have a winnable candidate,” he said when approached at the Clients Day of the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Biotechnology Committee at the Rock Melon Contract Farm here.

Also present was State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Election Court nullification of the GE14 victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of BN-MIC after the court established there had been vote-buying during the election campaign.

Sivarraajh did not appeal the Election Court order. Subsequently, the Election Commission announced that Sivarraajh, an MIC vice-president, is ineligible to contest the by-election and cannot vote or be registered as a voter for five years from Dec 13, 2018.

Nomination for the by-election is on Jan 12, early voting on Jan 22 and polling on Jan 26.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy urged farmers in the Lipis district to cultivate rock melons in view of the high market demand in the country and abroad.

He said Lipis is set to be the hub for rock melon production in Pahang following its success in producing high-quality rock melons in Kuala Medang since 2007.

He also said that the state government had provided a special allocation of RM500,000 to the Pahang Agriculture Department to upgrade the facilities at the Jelai Permanent Food Production Park that had seen intrusion by elephants. — Bernama