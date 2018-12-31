Bangladesh election chief rejects call for new vote

Bangladeshis read a newspaper carrying headlines of the general election results in Dhaka on December 31, 2018. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured a fourth term with a landslide victory in polls the opposition slammed as ‘farcical’ over claims of vote-rigging, and clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 17 people. — AFP pic

DHAKA, Dec 31 — Bangladesh’s election chief today rejected calls for a new election after widespread opposition claims of rigging in a weekend vote which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won by a landslide.

The opposition has demanded a rerun, saying yesterday’s election was marred by massive irregularities including voter intimidation, ballot box stuffing and a crackdown on Hasina’s opponents.

Chief Election Commissioner K.M. Nurul Huda said the polls were carried out “successfully” as 80 per cent of the 104 million voters turned out to cast ballots.

“We are not going to hold a new election. There is no scope to hold a fresh one,” Huda told reporters.

“If some isolated incidents took place at any (polling) centres we have to probe it. We didn’t receive any complaint of irregularities yet. We will probe if any come,” he said.

Hasina’s Awami League and its allies won 288 of the 300 seats in the election and the ruling party called the opposition complaints “irrational”.

“We reject their claim and humbly request them to withdraw their statement,” a party spokesman said.

The polls were marred by violence which left at least 17 dead during clashes between rival parties and with police. — AFP