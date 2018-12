Ambank group chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim will be replaced by Voon Seng Chuan effective January 1, 2019, Ambank announced today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — AMMB Holdings Bhd has appointed Voon Seng Chuan as AmBank (M) Bhd’s new chairman, replacing Tan Sri Azman Hashim, effective January 1, 2019.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said Voon, 60, had been a member of AmBank’s board since June 18, 2015. He also a board member of AMMB Holdings.

Azman, 79, remains as AMMB Holdings chairman. — Bernama