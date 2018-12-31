Does New Malaysia include Bumiputera agenda? DAP must clarify — Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

DEC 31 — DAP leaders should make it clear that the "new Malaysia" propagated by party veteran Lim Kit Siang has included the "New Bumiputera agenda" proposed by the PPBM leaders at the party’s annual general meeting. Don’t try to fool the people with twist of words again.

The DAP leaders who raised "New Malaysia" concept for the past one week or two should come forward and clarify, otherwise they should take the Rocket out of Pakatan Harapan. This is because the Rocket’s lies to the people were debunked in the past one week or two.

Lim Kit Siang has feigned ignorance on the question on whether or not Pakatan accepts Umno’s defected lawmakers, after rebuttal from the Prime Minister; now on the New Malaysia issue, Lim Kit Siang’s lies was again debunked following PPBM’s vow of championing Bumiputera rights, which has contradicted with Pakatan’s so-called for all people goal.

If the "New Bumiputera agenda" is not included in "New Malaysia", then which direction is the Pakatan government heading to? Does DAP has the final say in determining the direction, or is it purely based on PPBM’s agenda?

And if the "New Bumiputera agenda" was "snuck" into "New Malaysia" by DAP, this again shows the false appearance of the hypocrisy of Lim Kit Siang, as there was no mention of “New Bumiputera agenda” in “New Malaysia” in the original version conveyed by Lim Kit Siang to the people.

Lim Kit Siang had proudly proclaimed 10 days ago, on 20 December 2018, that "irrespective of the DAP being in the ruling and opposition, as long as the goal of the New Malaysia is abandoned, DAP leaders will not hesitate to leave Pakatan."

Lim Kit Siang has issued a statement on the same day saying that DAP is a multi-racial political party dedicated to the struggle for all ethnic interests in Malaysia. It also keeps saying that 'the multi-ethnic politics of DAP is the only way to build a united and prosperous Malaysia. Monopoly politics is impossible to unite a multi-racial Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang even brought out the past of his son Lim Guan Eng and tried to whitewash his lies; but the chairman of PPBM, Tun Dr Mahathir, has once again exposed Lim Kit Siang’s lies when he assured the Malay community that he will champion their rights. The Pakatan Harapan which is dominated by PPBM, must therefore bow to Tun Dr Mahathir; there is impossible to champion the rights of all people.

Lim Kit Siang, who has also attended the PPBM Annual General Meeting, dares not questioned Tun Dr Mahathir on this. It seems that the “New Malaysia” spelt before the Chinese, and the Malays, is different with one having ‘‘New Bumiputera agenda’’ while the other omitted.

* Nicole Wong Siaw Ting is MCA Youth chairperson

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.