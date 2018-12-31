Gobind Singh committed to empowering services for the people

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has promised to remain committed to empowering services for the people through the functions of the ministry. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has promised to remain committed to empowering services for the people through the functions of the ministry.

In a 2019 New Year message, he said the policies, legislation and other matters under the purview of the departments and agencies of the ministry would be progressively improved.

“The elements of communications and multimedia are important milestones of government administration and service to the people, with technological development driving mutual development and well-being,” he said in the message published in a video format by the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas).

Gobind said a more focused new strategic framework had been established with the vision of a ‘Connected, Informed, Creative and Digital Community’ in the strategy of empowering the ministry operations.

“The two missions of the ministry are to strengthen the digital telecommunications infrastructure and network, social communications and drive the growth of the digital economy, and strengthen the informed, connected and progressive community through information; quality, effective and integrated broadcasts; and develop the nation’s creative industry,” he said.

Hence, he said, all departments and agencies were also guided to becoming a digital government covering various technologies in facing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

Gobind also said that the changes accorded the focus of empowerment and branding covered six major thrusts that encompassed improving telecommunication infrastructure, driving the digital economy, strengthening the communications and multimedia ecosystems, expanding the dissemination of information on nationhood, empowerment of broadcasting services and providing a catalyst for the creative content industry.

“Nevertheless, as far as technology is concerned, it should not be misused and not undermine the unity and harmony of Malaysians because the different ideologies and backgrounds notwithstanding, we are one in our love for our country,” he said.

“Let’s celebrate the incoming new year with unity, tolerance, joy, moderation, love and by upholding the principles of the Rukun Negara that bring us all together,” he said. — Bernama