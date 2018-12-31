Former Immigration chief to head anti-money laundering agency

Former Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali today announced that he will take on a new role at the National Financial Crime Centre as its chief executive. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Former Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali today announced that he will take on a new role at the National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) as its chief executive.

On his last day as the Immigration chief, Mustafar said he will begin his new task tomorrow at NFCC’s temporary office at Parcel D here.

“I will be handling a new challenge as the chief executive at the NFCC, in which the details on the scope will be elaborated some time later,” he told a press conference after officially stepping down as Immigration director-general.

The NFCC was set up by the Pakatan Harapan government this month in an effort to tackle money laundering activities.

