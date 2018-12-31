Consumer ministry: Sufficient petrol, diesel supply in Penang

Ministry of Trade, Cooperation and Consumer Affair Penang Branch Director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar (3rd left) checks the fuel content at one of the petrol stations in Jelutong December 31, 2018.

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — There is sufficient petrol and diesel supply in Penang for New Year’s Day, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in Penang confirmed today.

Its state director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said spot checks on petrol stations in the state showed there is enough petrol and diesel supply.

“Claims that there is a nationwide shortage of both petrol and diesel supply is not true at all,” he said.

The ministry enforcement unit checked 102 out of 202 petrol stations in Penang since December 27.

He warned petrol station operators against closing their station or refusing to sell petrol or diesel at their stations as this is against the law.

“Under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, all licensed petrol station operators are not allowed to close their petrol stations or refuse to sell petrol and diesel without prior approval,” he said.

He added that petrol and diesel were gazetted as controlled items under the the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The license holders are responsible in ensuring that they have sufficient daily supply of petrol and diesel at their premises,” he said.

He added that any operators found to have broken the laws will be liable to a fine of up RM1 million or three years jail or both for first offenders.

Repeat offenders are liable to be fined up to RM3 million or five years jail or both.

He said the ministry started checking on petrol stations in the state since December 27 and none of the stations faced shortages.

“I can guarantee that up to now in Penang, the petrol and diesel supply is sufficient,” he said.

He said they have also sent letters to all operators reminding them to make sure they have enough supply.

“We will continue to conduct checks on petrol stations in the state until January 6,” he said.

Earlier today, Mohd Ridzuan and his team checked on a petrol station along Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway before holding a brief press conference.

Consumers can submit their complaints against any petrol station operators to the ministry by calling 1800886800 or sending WhatsApp messages to 019-2794317 or sending emails to [email protected].